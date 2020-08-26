No Evacuees for North Louisiana; call 211 for all emergency information

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Local officials say they’ve been getting calls from those concerned about evacuating from South Louisiana as the state prepares for the impact of Laura.

As Louisiana gets ready to commemorate the 15th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, residents are bracing for another tropical system, Laura.

However, at this time those who are looking to seek refuge in North Louisiana are advised to call 211 for information on resources. Residents are also asked to head hotels, stay with family, or to Alexandria to the Rapides Coliseum. Not to Northeast Louisiana.

Local leaders want to also emphasize that they are doing everything to prepare our area for Laura, which is expected to bring rain and wind.