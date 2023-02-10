RUSTON, La (KTVE/KARD)– Night to Shine is a prom for those with special needs put on by the Tim Tebow foundation. The event hasn’t been in person since Covid. Finally, this year all the guests will be crowned kings and queens in person again.

Tara Smith, Coordinator for the Ruston Night to Shine, told NBC 10 about the event. “night to shine is an event sponsored by the Tim Tebow foundation. It is a night for us to turn a Valentine’s Day celebration for Special Needs individuals into showing them God’s love.”

Smith explained the excitement of having the prom in person this year. “We had only been going on for eight years. So, it had only been happening for about two or three years before COVID shut us down. Once it was shut down, we couldn’t do anything for a while, but they are super excited. We have close to 200 guests registered this year.”

Smith told NBC 10 about what the night will consist of. “We will have a lot of volunteers; we have tech cheerleaders, they will be lining the red carpet, and they will just be cheering and clapping for them, holding up signs to make them feel welcome. Then when they get here, they’ll be paired with a buddy. They will take them through all the different stations we have set up for them. We have a hair and makeup station and a shoe shine station for the men. We have a formal photo setup. We will have limo rides set up outside, then they’ll come into the actual dance part, and they’ll have dinner, then they’ll dance, and we have karaoke, and we will have a photo booth setup.”