New zoning software comes to Monroe’s Planning and Urban Development Department

MONROE, LA (07/28/20) “It’s a great tool that we think will increase accountability, will increase transparency for us” Ellen hill, Director of Monroe’s Planning and Urban Development Department said.

The days of paper zoning and code enforcement are over for Monroe’s Planning and Urban Development Department. Tolemi software will now completely digitize the process of code enforcement, with the public more able to track complaints and research properties. It was proposed back on July 14th and was quickly purchased thanks to Community Development Block Grants.

“People call us every day wondering what’s going on with a particular property. Sometimes, people call us to see if the property’s for sale, who owns it.” Hill said.

Not only does it streamline the process of pulling information for the department, but residents will be able to quickly search for any information they need.

“This way, they can do a lot of that research themselves and when they call us, then they have some information and we can take it to that next step.”

It automatically separates land parcels vs. commercial and residential buildings, and can differentiates which properties are in the city versus the parish. This isn’t the only reason why the department decided to go the digital route.

“It’s particularly for low to moderate income neighborhoods and or properties, and really the goal is to fight blight, slum blight is one of the major national objectives for our funds and so that’s awarded to the City of Monroe” Hill said.

Even though the program is currently only available to the Department of Planning and Urban Development, they are working to get it up and running for the public sometime in August. They will also be rolling out an education campaign to help residents use the software.