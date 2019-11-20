New West Monroe Police Department substation opened in Community Center

WEST MONROE, La. (Press Release) – (11/20/19) The West Monroe Police Department recently opened a substation within the West Monroe Community Center, located at 400 S. 5th Street.

The substation was located within the Community Center to increase police presence in surrounding neighborhoods and to deter crime, while encouraging residents to report any criminal activity they may witness or have knowledge of.

Citizens who have concerns may report issues at the Community Center on Mondays through Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. If an issue needs to be reported after hours, please call the West Monroe Police Department at (318) 396-2722.

For emergencies, please call 9-1-1. The West Monroe Community Center has also formed the Riverbend Community Advisory Council to help develop and plan program activities for the individuals and families to improve the Riverbend community. For more information about programs and services at the West Monroe Community Center, please call (318) 387-4001.

