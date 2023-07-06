WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- As of July 1st Louisiana vapers have noticed an increase in the prices of vape products as taxes on e-cigarettes and vape products have tripled in Louisiana. Taxes have increased from five cents per milliliter to .15 cents per milliliter. The tax bump is expected to generate an additional $9.8 million in revenue annually on top of the roughly $5 million it currently brings in.

It first came on the books in 2015 and it was at 5 cents a milliliter. This is the first increase to the tax. I will say this is one of the most recent taxes placed on the books so the first increase and of course its tripling from 5 cents to 15 cents but it was to generate additional dollars to support state police. Kevin Richard, Louisiana Department of Revenue

Beginning October 1st, manufacturers will have to register their products with Alcohol & Tobacco Control. The law will also create a directory of all vape and alternative nicotine products authorized for sale in the state.

What this directory is there for is to protect the public to make sure the products that are being sold are on the directory and anyone found in violation selling products that are not on the directory are subject to a $1,000 dollar a day fine. Kevin Richard, Louisiana Department of Revenue

The first $22 million raised annually will go to state police pay raises.















