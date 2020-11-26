NEW South Franklin Catfish Festival set for May 1, 2021, in Wisner

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. — The date is now set for the South Franklin Catfish Festival for 2021.

According to Elliot Britt, one of the festival’s organizers, the South Franklin Catfish Festival has been set for May 1, 2020. The festival will take place from 8 AM – 5 PM for vendors, and from 10 AM -5 PM for entertainment.

The festival, which is not associated with the recently ended Franklin Parish Catfish Festival, will be held in downtown Wisner in the Natchez, Oak, Hope, and Fort Scott street area.

The new festival will include several different types of foods, arts and crafts, and shopping vendors. The festival will also include live music and even a car show.

Applications for vendors wanting to participate in the festival aren’t ready just yet, but anyone interested in being a vendor or festival sponsor can contact Elliot Britt at 318-435-3794 or the Wisner Town Hall at 318-724-6568.