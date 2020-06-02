New painting revealed at St. Francis Medical Center to honor healthcare workers

MONROE, La (06/02/20) — A local artist unveiled her new painting to honor all healthcare workers today at St. Francis Medical Center. The painting is titled “Spirit of Healing” and it shows three healthcare workers painted as a reminder of the heroes working through the fight against COVID-19.

The artist says she painted it so St. Francis would have a tangible reminder of how much the community cares for the healthcare workers there.

“Just to let them know that we’re behind them and to let them have a little color and a little joy in light of a very serious situation so I’m just honored to do something for them because they’re doing a lot for us right now,” said Leah Reitzell, “Spirit of Healing” Artist.

After the painting was revealed, a larger version of the painting was released at the top of the parking structure where it will stay for everyone to see the painting as they drive by St. Francis.