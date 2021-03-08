New Orleans Saints Demario Davis to be speaker for United Way’s upcoming events

03/08/21— Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints linebacker, 2020 Saints Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, and 2020 Bart Starr award winner, will be the keynote speaker for United Way of Northeast Louisiana’s virtual Celebrating Excellence events, happening Wednesday, March 10 at 9:00 a.m. and Thursday, March 11 at 9:00 a.m.

These events will be livestreamed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/UnitedWayOfNortheastLouisiana.

Prior to his distinguished career with the New Orleans Saints, this Brandon, Mississippi native played college football for Arkansas State University and was drafted by the New York Jets in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Demario Davis

As one of the most consistent linebackers in the NFL, he is a steady force on defense and registers 90 plus tackles every season after his rookie year.

Demario continues to make his mark on the field and was named to the All-Pro Team in 2019.

Off the field, Davis frequently lends his voice to causes he feels passionately about. He has a long history of being a very strong United Way volunteer and supporter, having served as an NFL United Way Worldwide Brand Ambassador.

“We value and respect that many of Demario’s personal passions and platforms mirror our values and work at United Way of Northeast Louisiana,” said Janet Durden, President of United Way of Northeast Louisiana. “We are absolutely thrilled that he is joining us to celebrate and inspire our community to take action on critical issues.”

In addition to his work with United Way, Davis started the Devoted Dreamers Foundation to equip the next generation of leaders with the tools to be successful spiritually, mentally, and physically.

Another pillar of Demario’s core values is being a voice for social justice. He is a member of the Players Coalition which exists to end social injustices and racial inequality so future generations have the opportunity to thrive without barriers.

For more information about United Way of Northeast Louisiana, follow them on Facebook at @UnitedWayofNortheastLouisiana or on Instagram at @unitedwaynela, or visit unitedwaynela.org.