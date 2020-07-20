New Monroe business talks about opening during COVID-19 pandemic

MONROE, LA (07/20/20) “It’s just something I’ve always wanted to do. It’s an investment for me and an investment in the community” Shane Smiley, president of the Ouachita Parish Police Jury and New Business Owner said.

Catahoula’s will soon be the the newest bar and grill on Bayou Desiard. The business was built from the ground up, and hit a few minor roadblocks early on.

“We started right before the first of the year. and of course, you know, with the weather delaying us a little bit, we were able to get a number of thing accomplished before the COVID-19 virus hit us” Smiley said.

This didn’t stop Smiley from sharing his dream with the community.

“Almost everything you deal with, the COVID-19 virus seemed to have touched. Whether it be the number of employees that we could have out here working or the number of employees that were available to work. Almost everything that we’ve ordered has been delayed at some point” Smiley said.

This also includes the set up process for utilities and final touches.

“We’re probably, in all honesty, running about 2 months behind” Smiley said.

Despite these speed bumps, Catahoula’s is ready to open soon. But they’re waiting to see what phase they’re going to be by the time that they open, to make sure that they can keep their patrons safe.

“We’re going to do everything we need to do, regardless of phase we’re in, you know, we’re going to follow the rules” Smiley said. “We’re looking very closely at doing everything we possibly can to ensure that everybody that comes through these doors is safe, and they feel safe eating here.”

This would include social distanced tables, masks and temperature checks for employees and plenty of cleaning products designed specifically to kill the virus.

If no further restrictions are put in place… Catahoula’s is expected to open their doors on August 1st.

Catahoula’s will offer a family-friendly bar & grill type atmosphere, offering a wide variety of upscale southern classic dishes. They will also draft beer and mixed drinks. They also offer an outdoor seating area right along Bayou Desiard, with multiple 65 inch T.V.’s inside and out.