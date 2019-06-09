New Louisiana law changes where children can ride in car

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WVLA) - BATON ROUGE, La. (WDSU) - (6/9/19) A new law passed this session will change where your child can ride in a car.

Children younger than 2 have to stay in a rear-facing car seat unless they are over the seat's height and weight limits.

Kids will have to be at least 13 to sit in the front seat.

There are also new regulations for booster seats.

The new law takes effect Aug. 1.

