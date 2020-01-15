New Life Recovery brings hope to Bawcomville

BAWCOMVILLE, La (01/14/20) — A local recovery group in Bawcomville is providing faith based solutions for recovering addicts.

New Life Recovery started meeting two years ago and says their goal is to provide hope and change for the people in Bawcomville. Their recovery night gives many people who attend a second family and a chance to start over in life.

It started by a man who saw a need in the community for change.

“When I was in treatment in 2016, God gave me a vision to come home to his church and start a recovery worship service–just something that was different. I’ve been to other CR programs, AA, NA, and all the others and there was something missing and it was the Lord,” said Keith Mcknight, Director of New Life Recovery.

By bringing hope to a city in need.

“We believe God for a revolution here in the Bawcomville area. We began to hit the streets and began to see the real need in this area,” said Anthony Stewart, Pastor at New Life Revival Center.

New Life Recovery is opening their doors for those who’ve struggled with addiction and need family in a time of change.

“Everybody matters. Your life matters. It doesn’t matter where you came from,” said Stewart.

During the meetings, a speaker will share their testimony and how they’ve changed since breaking free from their addictions.

“In this area there’s some of the most precious people in the world, some of the most talented people in the world, some of the most gifted people in the world,” said Stewart.

