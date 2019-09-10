New campaign for United Way of Northeast Louisiana

United Way of Northeast Louisiana announces their new campaign today with a celebration in Ruston.

The upcoming campaign is named change doesn’t happen alone and hopes to bring the community together through support of local businesses. These campaigns work by having different companies raise money and volunteer for clubs and schools around the local area.

“United Way is about the community and look at this. Change doesn’t happen alone is what we say this year and you can see that we’re not alone. Citizens from all walks of life are here today to start the United Way Campaign,” said Janet Durden, President of United Way of Northeast Louisiana.

The new campaign is put into effect right away and focuses on real change in the community. The change doesn’t happen alone campaign kicks off with another event on Thursday in Monroe.