New business specializes in connecting entrepreneurs to the right resources when starting their own business

MONROE, La (12/05/19) — Downtown Monroe is adding another new business to the area. At 424 Desiard Street, Louisiana Catalyst opens its doors to help local business owners.

“Essentially catalyst is a shared work space. It’s also a business incubator where we take on different businesses that come into us and pretty much we assess their needs for their business and and work towards goals to find solutions and help their business grow,” Joshua Mitchell, Executive Director of Louisiana Catalyst.

Membership rates start at $100 a month and go up from there depending on the type of office space you want.

Each membership includes use of the podcast room, a work space, and business consultation from board members.

“So we have a whole board that would meet with you and get you through the process of getting your business started or scale your business or really get your business where it’s supposed to be,” said Mitchell.

Through consultation, board members will give entrepreneurs the strategies they need for websites, business plans, and more.

“Mentor ship, and networking and different banking practices, legal practices and different things like that,” said Mitchell.

Louisiana catalyst is in collaboration with the North Louisiana Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program which aims at connecting North Louisiana businesses with resources to grow in the region.