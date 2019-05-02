House bill targets Louisiana's high auto insurance rates Video

(MONROE, La.) 5/1/19 --- Louisiana has the second highest auto insurance premiums in the country --- nearly more than $800 over the national average.

"It took everything I had between buying the car and insurance," says car owner Jessica Watson.

Watson just purchased a new car Friday after her last one caught fire.

She says it's a struggle to care for her disabled child and pay her car note and insurance.

"It's hard trying to make ends meet doing all this....it really is," says Watson.

On average Louisianans pay over $2,000 in auto insurance premiums.

A new bill is looking to help cut the cost.

"HB 372 is known as the Omnibus Premium Reduction Act of 2019," says Gene Galligan.

Galligan, a local insurance agent, is standing behind the bill with the Professional Insurance Agents of Louisiana.

"Without it insurance premiums are going to continue to increase. Insurance has gone up over the last ten years maybe double, maybe even more than double and it can't continue like that," says Galligan.

Legislators formed a task force last regular session.

This new bill would target five items they believe contribute to the high rates.

At the top of the list reducing the $50,000 jury trial threshold amount.

"They want to reduce that to $5,000. Thirty-six states have a zero threshold and their rates are less than Louisiana," says Galligan.

The bill advanced from the House floor and is heading to Senate.

Possible relief Watson says will help those in need.

"Especially, people who are living paycheck to paycheck, but absolutely need a car because they have to go to work or they go to take their kids to school," says Galligan.

If signed into law the bill would go into effect in January 2020.

Click HERE to read the entire bill.