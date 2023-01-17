CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the parish will no longer receive services from the Northeast Louisiana Ambulance Service.

In a Facebook post, Catahoula sheriff Toney Edwards announced the parish would lose the ambulance service on January 15.

Edwards told KTVE the sheriff’s department is working with elected officials to provide a temporary solution.

“We take several EMS calls a week, and I just cannot imagine being a leader of the parish without an ambulance service. We have struggled with the thought of no ambulance being in our parish and having a serious wreck, or God forbid an incident to happen at school in which a child is hurt.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Northeast Louisiana Ambulance Service also told KTVE the decision to end their services within the parish was due to exceeding expenses of operation.

KTVE reached out to all police jurors, and both Johnnie Adams and Rickie Crumpton said they hope to find a solution to provide medical services to all citizens of Catahoula while they work together with the sheriff’s office.

For now, a spokesperson for the American Medical Response confirmed they will be providing their emergency services to the parish until city officials discuss the long-term solution.

Although this is not a permanent solution, Edwards said the ambulance company will not be funded by tax dollars.

If you would like to read more on this, you can visit the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page here.