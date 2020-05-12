New additions to the Hamilton House Inn Bed & Breakfast

WEST MONROE, La (05/12/20) — For the first four weeks of the stay at home order, Tonya Hamilton says they had zero guests.

“It was surreal and really weird to go through really really busy to absolutely no business,” said Tonya Hamilton, Owner of Hamilton House Inn.

So she used the time to make some improvements to the inn. “We spent a lot of time fixing up things and touching up little paint jobs and redoing brick walls and things like that,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton says they’ve only had a few guests stay over the last few weeks, but when they do rent a room, she doesn’t even get to meet them in person. “This is such a personal business and one of the reasons that it’s so successful I think is because we have that personal touch and to not have that is sad,” said Hamilton.

One of the newest additions at the Hamilton house is their contactless check in which uses a keypad at the front door.

A big part of the Hamilton house is the bed and breakfast, Hamilton says she misses cooking for her guests and looks forward to the day when they can open the breakfast part again.

“I’ve been doing lots of new recipes and trying them at home, so I’m very excited to get back to work, hopefully in the next week or two we’ll start seeing more and more people move around and we can try some of my new recipes out,” said Hamilton.

Tonya Hamilton says she will continue to do the contactless check in in the future since it’s a much easier way to let people in the house. She also says it helps keep in person contact as minimal as possible out of safety for her and the guests.