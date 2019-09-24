New additions coming to West Monroe in hopes to build community

Improvements could be coming to the old Trenton golf course and the downtown area of West Monroe.

Mayor Staci Mitchell is working on an economic development district to cover both the golf course and downtown.

“The money that’s raised through EDD has to go directly to economic development improvements on the specific specified area, so it’s a good way to pay for special projects for a very specialized area,” said Staci Mitchell, Mayor of West Monroe.

The middle 33 acres of the course will be used for public recreation access as well as a detention pond for rainwater.

There will be a residential area on the East seven acres and commercial development on the West 16 acres.

In addition to improvements on the golf course, a plan to work on downtown West Monroe is also in the works.

“There is an EDD that we are looking at forming in the downtown area, we are not asking the council members to levy a tax, it is just being prepared, there is a master plan being done…a comprehensive master plan right now for downtown West Monroe,” said Mitchell.

She hopes the plan will include access to the river and add to the nightlife downtown.

The next public visioning session is in November and Mayor Mitchell invites everyone in the community to attend and see more about these improvements.