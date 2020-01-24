Neville’s Bengal Belles brings home two state championship titles

MONROE, La (01/24/20) — The Neville High School Bengal Belles dance team is excited to bring back titles for American All Star Louisiana State Kick Champions and Pom Champions.

Kick after kick, the Bengal Belles push through the blood, sweat, and tears to become champions.

“Just hearing our name for first place made it all worth it because we won..like woop woop,” said team members.

Leading up to state, the Belles practiced four to five hours a day, perfecting every kick, spin, and jump.

“I’m just so proud. Tears are in my eyes. It’s a good moment. These girls work hard. We sacrifice Saturday’s, Sunday’s, we sacrifice Christmas break and so to see our hard work pay off, it really is something special,” Jessica Smith Tolliver, Sponsor and Choreographer.

The girls do about 200 kicks per practice, which may seem like a lot, but to them it’s as easy as one, two, three.

As they continue the 50 year legacy of the Bengal Belles for Neville, they’re ready to take on the next competition and hopefully win again.

“Act like we haven’t won anything. We’re gonna practice just as hard as we’ve always been practicing,” said team captains.

In addition to the two state championship titles, the Belles won 3rd in hip hop, 2nd place in lyrical, 2nd place for hip hop division two, and best choreography and technique in kick.

This is my 13th year coaching and this is actually my 13th state champion,” said Tolliver.

Once the practices end and the competitions are over, the Belles say at the end of the day, they’ll always be a sisterhood.

“You’ve spent so much time with them, you’ve built this bond that nobody can break,” said team members.