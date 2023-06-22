MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the Nela Music Awards Hall of Fame will take place on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 6:00 PM. Nominations are open until July 1, 2023.
A nominee must have had a definite connection to the NELA region and made a significant contribution towards the creation of musical excellence. A nominee may have been an individual or group representing any genre of music and associated with related vocation from any era.
NELA Music Industry parishes include:
- Caldwell
- East Carroll
- Franklin
- Jackson
- Lincoln
- Madison
- Morehouse
- Ouachita
- Richland
- Tensas
- Union
- West Carroll
To nominate someone, CLICK HERE.