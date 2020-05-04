NELA Kona ice trucks serve the community curbside

MONROE, La (05/04/20) — The Kona ice trucks of Northeast Louisiana are doing everything they can to provide a sense of normalcy to families at home during the stay at home order.

“Kona ice we are event centric. We like going to festivals, we like going to school parties, and field days, birthday parties. Gatherings that are very typically larger than 10, so immediately that caused a change in the business model,” said Scott Dickson, Owner of Kona Ice NELA.

Changes include frequent sanitizing of the truck, adding contactless payment, and closing up their signature flavorwave. With the COVID-19 restrictions on events, Kona ice is bringing their tropical tunes to you.

“Families are able to order a take out pizza, or have any other local restaurant be delivered to the end of their driveway or even knock on their front door, Kona ice we’re doing the same thing with curbside Kona,” said Dickson.

But not being able to serve sweet treats at events doesn’t put the owners in a bad mood, they say it fills them with joy seeing the kids faces light up on the driveway. “One of the funnest things is when you’re driving the truck and you see a kid eight or ten houses away recognize the truck and start dancing,” said Dickson.

Dickson says the new model of serving during COVID-19 might even stay with them in the future of Kona ice. “I really think curbside Kona will continue to be an important part of our business model. 5 When events begin happening again, I really think we’re gonna go into a more hybrid of what we’ve done previously,” said Dickson.

