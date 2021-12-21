NELA Food Bank feeds over 550 homes in Ouachita Parish

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana says they served over 550 households in Ouachita Parish on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

The food Bank says all the food donations were handed out at the Civic Center and each box was filled with self stable food like canned goods and boxed meals, fresh produce, dairy and frozen items.

If you would like more information about the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana, or if you would like to help them in any way you can visit their website by clicking here.