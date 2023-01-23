MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 23, 2023, officials of Raising Cane’s confirmed that the establishment is celebrating the return of Mardi Gras by selling limited edition doubloons for $1. According to officials, the proceeds will be donated to the Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum.

Any time we have the opportunity to connect celebrating our culture with supporting organizations like The Children’s Museum, it’s a win for us. We invite Customers to join us to support this incredible organization this Carnival season. Todd Graves, Founder and CEO of Raising Cane’s

Every purchase of a limited-edition doubloon will be accompanied by a free Cane’s sauce. “Free Sauce” doubloons are available at restaurants in Monroe, La., West Monroe, La., and Ruston, La. until February 21, 2023. The doubloons are redeemable for one free Raising Cane’s sauce per purchase.