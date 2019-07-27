Neighbors talk about the Frogmore Plantation fire and what the loss means for the Parish

CONCORDIA PARISH, LA (07/27/19)–The Concordia Parish community has lost a piece of their town’s history in a devastating fire. The historic Frogmore Plantation House was built in 1815, making the home older than 200 years. However, July 26th, the home caught on fire.



“I went back this morning and it was still smoking so I see everything is gone except the three chimneys, like I said it’s totally demolished,” said Karl Davis , Home and business owner in Concordia Parish.



Buddy and Lynette Tanner bought the property back in 1960 and were living in the house. Local paper , The Natchez Democrat, says when Lynette Tanner arrived home she heard the fire alarms blaring but didn’t see anything wrong until she went up the steps and saw the smoke.



” I feel really upset because they lost all their belongs in their house,” said R.J. Nelson, works at family business: 84 Quick Stop.



For many locals, Frogmore Plantation has been around their whole life… to see part of it gone, is heart breaking.



” It’s just one of those things that you thought would be around forever, it’s been here forever and now it’s just gone,” said Dani Carter, Manager at 84 Quick Stop.







“It’s just bad to see a part of history go away like that. It’s something that a lot of people come out and see it,” said Davis.



84 Quick Stop is less then six miles away from the plantation spot. Workers say Mr. Tanner is a regular and is loved in the community.



“He comes in here just about every day and he gets a sandwich,” said Nelson.



And they hope Mr. Tanner will be encouraged knowing he is well loved and known.



“He’s special, he likes his sausages, matter of fact the sausage is a smoked link, and he likes it with an egg on a biscuit, we already know what he want, so we get it together and get it ready,” said Debira Spurs, Deli Manager at 84 Quick Stop.

At this time, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Frogmore Cotton Plantation and Gins offers several tours, however the plantation home is not apart of them. There are hopes they will be running again soon.

