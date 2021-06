WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- On Monday May 31st, OPSO deputies were called to the scene of a hit and run on Jonesboro Road, where they were told by the complainant and their 3 passengers that they were accosted by an unknown man who was allegedly shouting profanity at them.

The complainant claimed that when they left the store, the unidentified man began following them in his white Cadillac Sedan and rammed their vehicle, causing injuries to all four victims. After the incident, the man then took off South on Jonesboro Road, leaving the victims at the scene in need of medical attention. Two victims were transported to a local hospital, with two more seeking medical attention at a later time.