WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — NBC 10 Weekend Sports previews the 2023 Conference USA Football Media Day with Louisiana Tech head football coach Sonny Cumbie.

The sportscast also recaps The Washington Commanders holding a press conference announcing new owners of the organization. Magic Johnson becomes the first Black Co-Owner of the team.

Grambling Legend Doug Williams attended the press conference and spoke about the new changes to come during his youth camp at Zachary high school.

At last, we concluded the sportscast by highlighting U.S. Women’s Soccer Forward Alyssa Thompson. She becomes the youngest player to suit up on the U.S. National Team in the World Cup.