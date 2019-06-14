NBC 10 and Fox 14 collect 15 tons in 2nd annual homeless veterans food drive

MONROE, La. (6/13/19) - Since its inception, Nexstar Media Group has worked to serve its local communities by giving back.

For the last 22 years, founders day has focused on a local non-profit or agency that serves those in need.

"This year we gather food at Mac's bring all here to the church this year I guess over the past two years now we had about 15.1 tons, tons of food because the people of Northeast Louisiana are so generous," said Randy Stone, KTVE General Manager.

The goal is to help feed homeless veterans.​​​​​​​

"This will go to all of our veterans of northeast Louisiana and other homeless people in our community. The community out reach here is outstanding, the way that they all come together to help donate we couldn't thank the community enough," said Ashley Clampit, Digital Media Manager

One of the cornerstones of Founder's Day is to develop community partnerships to help solve real-world problems.



"I get to help bring all these different entities together such as the Wellspring, KTVE/KARD TV, Mac's Fresh Market, Banner Ford and many other communities and members that have played such a crucial part in what were doing here for the veterans," said Jessica Huges, Volunteer United Coordinator.



"Ford Banner is so thankful to be a part of this great project we have a heart for our community and I think this is a wonderful drive because our veterans deserve all the best," said Debbie Mugent, General Manager Assistant at Banner Ford.