NBA Hall of Famer, Karl Malone, gives back to the Northeast Louisiana community

by: CJ Maclin

Many people in the community are constantly giving back. That giving back continued this morning in Farmerville. As Louisiana Tech legend, and NBA hall of famer, Karl Malone handed out food to those in Union Parish. Over 80,000 pounds of food. Malone and his family, as well as dozens of helpers from the community put smiles on plenty of faces.

