PIONEER, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 10 AM, the celebration of National Trails Day will take place at the Poverty Point World Heritage Site, which is located at 6859 Louisiana Highway 577 in Pioneer, La. Attendants will take part in a ranger-led hike covering 2.6 miles of trails highlighting the mounds, earthworks, and nature found at the ancient site.

The program will begin with a video and talk in the museum followed by a 2-hour hike. Attendants are encouraged to bring good hiking shoes, sunscreen, bug spray, and water.

There will be a $4 admission fee that provides access to the museum, film theatre, hiking trail, driving trail, tram tour, and any interpretive events taking place at the site. According to officials, children under the age of three and senior citizens who are 62 years old and older are admitted free of charge.