NATIONAL SPELLING BEE: Meet this year's spellers from our area

(5/27/19) WEST MONROE, La. -- It's that time of the year again as hundreds of students descend on Washington, D.C. to spell their way to a championship.

The 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee is less than 24 hours away from kicking off the three-day competition, and we have three students from our area competing.

From Monroe, Louisiana, we have 14-year-old Bre'Ann Washington. Bre'Ann is an 8th grader from Robert E. Lee Junior High School where she is the co-captain of the cheerleading team. Bre'Ann competed previously in the 2018 National Spelling Bee where she tied for 42nd place.

From Ruston, Louisiana, we have 13-year-old Devika Dua. Devika is an 8th grader from Cedar Creek School. Devika has a nonprofit business, Thought4Food, whose mission is to rescue leftover food from restaurants and feed the needy.

From Crossett, Arkansas, we have 14-year-old Trinity Foster. Trinity is an 8th grader from Crossett Middle School. Trinity loves playing and listening to music, and she's an award-winning public speaker.

