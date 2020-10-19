National Prescription Drug Take Back Day scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24

MONROE, La. — The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will be holding their National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day this weekend and there will be four locations across Northeast Louisiana where you can take your unused medications.
Partnerships with the DEA, U-ACT (a program of the Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana), the University of Louisiana Monroe College of Pharmacy, CommuniHealth Services, Bernice Pharmacy, and the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, have made the four NELA locations available.
Those locations are:
- Bernice Pharmacy – 417 East Main Street in Bernice
- Union Parish Sheriff’s Office – 710 Holder Road in Farmerville
- CommuniHealth Services – 335 Main Street in Marion
- Children’s Coalition – 117 Hall Street in Monroe
Each location will accept the following items for disposal:
- Pills
- Patches
- Liquids
- Vape Pens
Items that will not be accepted include:
- Needles
- Sharp Objects
- Aerosols
If you are unable to take part in Drug Take-Back Day, you can always drop off your unused medications at a permanent drop-box. To find the drop-box nearest you, click here.
