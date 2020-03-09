National Nutrition Month with Affinity Health

West Monroe, La. (3/9/2020)—— Affinity Health is gearing up for National Nutrition Month. Their goal is to teach people in the ArkLaMiss about healthful eating through their campaign ‘Eat right, bite by bite’ .

Cindy Brantly, a licensed dietitian with Affinity Health, says that food choices and water consumption is key to a healthy lifestyle.

Affinity Health offers nutrition counseling as well as fitness education for those looking to improve their health. For more information visit their website at https://myaffinityhealth.com/Nutrition .