Natchitoches Parish Dive Team assists in drowning recovery

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday July 4, members of the Natchitoches Parish Dive Team responded to an incident at Lake Bistineau at the request of Bienville Parish Fire Chief Bobby Conley.

Per the release, the team was deployed to assist in finding a person that was missing from a boating incident on Saturday July 3.

The effort was done alongside the Bienville Rescue Personnel and South Bossier Fire Personnel to recover the victim.

Using sonar technology, the victim was located in roughly 11 feet of water and divers were deployed to make the recovery.

The Natchitoches Parish Dive Team extends their sympathy to the family and friends of the drowning victim.