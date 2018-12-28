Natchitoches Parish Deputies arrests man involved in a shooting that killed one and injured another

(12/27/18) An investigation by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division has led to the arrest of a Natchitoches man in connection with the shooting death of a Montgomery man and shooting of another according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Victor Jones Jr.

On Wednesday evening at approximately 8:15pm, after several hours of processing the crime scene, analyzing evidence, interviewing the suspect , witnesses and consulting with Natchitoches Parish District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington, Sheriff’s Detectives arrested Johnathan Rogers Jr., 21, of the 200 block of Independence Drive, Natchitoches, La. and charged him with 1-count of Manslaughter in the shooting death of Michael R. Burks, and 1-count of Aggravated Second Degree Battery in the shooting of Marquise Holmes.

Rogers was transported and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center where he currently remains without bond.

Rogers turned himself in to sheriff’s deputies shortly after the shooting.

On Wednesday morning December 26 at approximately 1:56am, Deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Division responded to reports of shots fired in the 100 block of Cherie Loop in Payne Sub-Division off of La. Hwy 6 East in the Grand Ecore area near Natchitoches, La.

Deputies arrived on scene, discovering two males suffering from gunshot wounds, one deceased, the other in serious condition lying in the yard of a residence.

Michael R. Burks, 22, of Montgomery, La. was pronounced dead at the scene by Nachitoches Parish Asst. Coroner Steven Clanton.

Marquise Holmes, 21, of Montgomery, La. was transported from the scene to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and later transferred to Rapides Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

According to Chief Investigator Greg Dunn, several detectives with assistance from the Natchitoches Parish District Attorney’s Office spent several hours determining the facts in this case which led to these charges”.

The shooting was the result of an altercation which took place between the suspect, the deceased, and gunshot victim.

Other specific information will not be released at this time.

Sheriff Victor Jones said our investigation into the shooting is continuing and other arrests are possible as it progresses forward.

Involved in the investigation and arrest were: Detectives assigned to the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division, NPSO Patrol Division, Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office and Natchitoches Parish District Attorney’s Office.

If you have any information please contact Detective Jared Kilpatrick, NPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 318.357.7830