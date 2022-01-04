Natchez Police searching for shooting suspect

NATCHEZ, Ms. (KTVE/KARD) — The Natchez Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man they believe is responsible for a shooting at Holiday Apartments on January 4, 2022.

According to police, they were called out on Tuesday to Holiday Apartments in Natchez, Mississippi in reference to a shooting. Officers say when they arrived on scene they contacted the victim, 33-year-old Johnny Ricardo Mason, who was on the ground and told them he had been shot by Michael Thomas, a.k.a. Traedo. Police say they believe he fled the scene before they arrived. Police tell us Mason later died from his injuries.

Michael Thomas aka Traedo Courtesy: Natchez Police Department

The Natchez Police Department and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office are working together to find Thomas. If you or anyone you knows have information that can help them locate Thomas you are urged to get in touch with the Natchez Police Department at 601-445-5565 or Southwest Mississippi Regional Crime Stoppers at 888-442-5001.