NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Natchez Police Department and Adams County Sheriff’s Office will host a Coffee with a Cop event on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez located at 54 Sgt. Prentiss Drive in Natchez, Miss. The event will take place from 7:45 AM to 9 AM.

Photo courtesy of the Natchez Police Department

Attendants are encouraged to ask questions and voice concerns during the event.