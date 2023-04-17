NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD)– On April 17, 2023, the Dr. John Banks House, which served as the local NAACP’s headquarters during the civil rights movement, was designated as Natchez’s first site on the Mississippi Freedom Trail with the unveiling of a memorial there.
An important milestone has been reached for the city with the unveiling of this memorial, and Natchez is proud to be included on both the state’s Freedom Trail and the U.S. Civil Rights Trail. The Dr. John Banks House had an unveiling ceremony, followed by a reception at Zion Chapel AME Church.
Natchez’s inclusion on the Mississippi Freedom Trail and the U.S. Civil Rights Trail has been an ongoing effort of ours, and we are so proud our dream is finally becoming a reality. The marker is a special way for us to honor Natchez’s history and those who came before us, and we look forward to welcoming visitors and locals alike to experience it with us.Roscoe Barnes III Cultural heritage and tourism manager of Visit Natchez