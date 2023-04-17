NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD)– On April 17, 2023, the Dr. John Banks House, which served as the local NAACP’s headquarters during the civil rights movement, was designated as Natchez’s first site on the Mississippi Freedom Trail with the unveiling of a memorial there.

An important milestone has been reached for the city with the unveiling of this memorial, and Natchez is proud to be included on both the state’s Freedom Trail and the U.S. Civil Rights Trail. The Dr. John Banks House had an unveiling ceremony, followed by a reception at Zion Chapel AME Church.