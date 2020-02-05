Natchez man dies after being struck by vehicle

On February 3, 2020 at approximately 7:40 pm deputies responded to a call of a two vehicle accident on Morgantown Rd.

When deputies arrived in the area, they discovered an unoccupied Dodge pickup with a flatbed trailer in the ditch that appeared to have been wrecked.

A short distance away deputies discovered a male subject lying in the roadway. When they approached, they discovered the person was severely injured.

Witnesses said that after the driver wrecked his vehicle, he started walking down Morgantown Rd. where he was struck by another vehicle.

A passing nurse offered assistance and performed CPR until AMR Ambulance arrived.

The person was identified as 40 year old Daniel Lee Davis, Jr. Davis was transported to Merit Health Natchez and transferred to UMC Jackson where he later died.

