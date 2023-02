NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi pastry chef and wedding cake baker will compete in the Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship.

The Natchez Democrat reported Molly Manning Robertson, of Natchez, will compete against 11 other bakers from around the country.

The show’s 10 episodes will begin airing on March 6, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. CT.

The competition has already been filmed.