NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the Natchez-Adams School District will host an anti-bully campaign rally from 5 PM to 7 PM. The event will take place at 20 Homochitto Street in Natchez, Miss. in the Louis Gunning Safe Room.

The guest speaker will be Judge Tony Heidelberg. For more information, call 601-445-2800.