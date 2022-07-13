FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From July 26, 2022, to August 30, 2022, a traveling exhibit from the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center will take place in the Union Museum of History and Art. The grand opening reception will occur on July 26, 2022, from 4 PM to 6 PM.

Visitors can immerse themselves in the images and mock-ups that help tell the story of America’s manned ventures into space that started in the early 1960s and continue today. The museum is located at 211 North Main Street in Farmerville, La.

We are so grateful to the Union Parish Tourist Commission for their sponsorship of this exciting exhibit. Local support helps us educate the public about America’s story, such as this history of space exploration. Jean Jones, Programs Director of Union Museum of History and Art

There will also be two additional events planned during the museum exhibit:

On August 11, 2022, at 5 PM, Planetarium Director at SciPort Discovery Center, Greg Andrews, will have an illustrated talk about NASA’s success in space exploration and plans for the future.

On August 13, 2022, at 9 AM, individuals from 9-years-old to 18-years-old are invited to have fun with rockets in the “3-2-1 Blast Off!” workshop. Educators Mike Murphy, Erin Doucet, and Lyn Murphy will lead the session.

Admissions are free. For more information, call 318-982-8020.