Narcotics agents recovered 3 1/2 lbs. of marijuana and $10,000 cash at a Grambling residence
GRAMBLING, La. - (2/28/19) Lincoln Parish narcotics agents arrested a man with over three pounds of marijuana and $10,000 in cash in his possession.
Agents executed a search warrant at a residence located on Wilson Street in Grambling, LA on Wednesday. During the search of this residence, agents located and recovered approximately 3 ½ pounds of marijuana and over $10,000.00 in cash.
During this investigation, Rashad J. Davalie was arrested and charged with Possession of Schedule I (marijuana) with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, LPNET Warrant for 2 counts of Distribution of Marijuana, LPNET Warrant for 2 counts of Violation of Uniform CDS Law (Drug Free Zone), and 3 outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions.
