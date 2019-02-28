Narcotics agents recovered 3 1/2 lbs. of marijuana and $10,000 cash at a Grambling residence Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAMBLING, La. - (2/28/19) Lincoln Parish narcotics agents arrested a man with over three pounds of marijuana and $10,000 in cash in his possession.

Agents executed a search warrant at a residence located on Wilson Street in Grambling, LA on Wednesday. During the search of this residence, agents located and recovered approximately 3 ½ pounds of marijuana and over $10,000.00 in cash.

During this investigation, Rashad J. Davalie was arrested and charged with Possession of Schedule I (marijuana) with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, LPNET Warrant for 2 counts of Distribution of Marijuana, LPNET Warrant for 2 counts of Violation of Uniform CDS Law (Drug Free Zone), and 3 outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions.