Nail salons open in Phase 1; customers speak on safety of salon

WEST MONROE, La (05/15/20) — Excitement is brewing across the twin cities as nail salons open up to serve customers. At AnC Nails, they’re adding in new guidelines to provide a safe environment.

“So there’s less conversation between us and the customers. And it’s a good thing for us to be happy and go back to work. Everybody has masks to wear in the nail shop, mostly customers and us, that’s how we survive from that,” said Hai Vo, Employee of AnC Nails.

They’re also sanitizing equipment even more than they would’ve two months ago. But even though everyone will be wearing masks, there’s still some challenges with a job that requires workers to be close to people.

“And see how we’re gonna continue with this job because our distance is so close, so we’re doing the best we can,” said Vo.

On opening day, the shop flooded with eager customers waiting to get their nails done after a long break from the salon.

“This morning I was really excited to go get my nails done and treat myself. It’s been about three months, and my nails have not been looking good, so I was really excited that we could get up this morning and go,” said Breanna Bass, Customer. And Bass’s reaction to the safety of the shop?

“Definitely safe, everyone in there was wearing masks. They were constantly cleaning and sanitizing things so it was really good,” said Bass.

After a successful first day opening, the salon employees only had one thing to say as they turned the open sign on.

“We’re good, we’re happy to go back to work. Very excited,” said Anh Tran, Manager and Hai Vo, Employee

AnC nails also has a sister salon that reopened today, they’re hoping that salon will move to a newer building in the future to expand and provide a nicer area with more space for customers. The salon is also providing a mask if a customer does not come in wearing one.