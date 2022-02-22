OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish chamber of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has announced their plans for a big party celebrating the advancements that have already been made and looking toward the future.

The NAACP says they are inviting the public to join them on February 26, 2022 at the Rivermarket in Downtown Monroe from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The NAACP says they are planning to have voter registration booths, food trucks, vendors, a Black History celebration, followed by fireworks.

We are planning to cover the event and we will bring you more details the day of the event. If you are a vendor and you would like to sign up or get more information you can visit the Ouachita Parish NAACP website, here.