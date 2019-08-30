Mystikal appears in court again

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – (8/30/19) Michael Tyler also known as the rapper Mystikal appeared back in court yet again Tuesday afternoon.

Tyler faces rape and kidnapping charges after he was arrested in Shreveport following a concert in 2016.



Things went by pretty quick Tuesday afternoon when Tyler, his attorneys and the prosecutor went before Judge Charles Tutt. It started out with detective Gabriel Monereau taking the stand to provide more documents requested by Tyler’s attorney’s. Some of the documents requested are conversations between him and the alleged victim. Also the defense requested her medical records which where still not produced in court.



Tyler’s attorney’s also feel the court date could change.

“The state has the Grover cannon case which is going to last five to six weeks. So we anticipate that they’re going to ask formally in writing to continue that trial date. I think that we’re moving in the direction of wrapping everything up,” said Joel Pearce.

The trial is set for November 18th, but Tyler’s attorney says if the date is moved he believes everything would be over before the end of the year.

The next hearing is October 2nd.

