EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Murphy Arts District in El Dorado, Ark. is hosting their November date of the MAD Farmers Market on November 19, 2022. The event will be happening from 8 AM to 11 AM on Saturday.

The farmers market will be hosted in the MAD amphitheater located at 105 East Locust Street, El Dorado, Ark. It will feature Thanksgiving gifts and goodies for friends and family.

Vendors who would like to participate can click here to apply.