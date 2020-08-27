Multiple roads closed in West Monroe due to storm damage

WEST MONROE, La. — According to the West Monroe Police Department, several roads are currently blocked due to storm damage from Laura.

The following roads are blocked due to trees or downed power lines:

South 5th/Lazarre

Lazarre/South 3rd

Splane/Nye

South Riverfront/Coleman

West Highland/Arkansas

North 7th/Cypress

Lincoln St/Flannagan blocked

Cypress St/Young blocked

Lazarre St in front of the park shut down

Tree down in front of Kiroli Elementary

We will continue to update this article as more road closures in West Monroe are announced.