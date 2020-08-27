Multiple roads closed in West Monroe due to storm damage

WEST MONROE, La. — According to the West Monroe Police Department, several roads are currently blocked due to storm damage from Laura.
The following roads are blocked due to trees or downed power lines:
- South 5th/Lazarre
- Lazarre/South 3rd
- Splane/Nye
- South Riverfront/Coleman
- West Highland/Arkansas
- North 7th/Cypress
- Lincoln St/Flannagan blocked
- Cypress St/Young blocked
- Lazarre St in front of the park shut down
- Tree down in front of Kiroli Elementary
We will continue to update this article as more road closures in West Monroe are announced.
