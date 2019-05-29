Numerous people arrested in Franklin Parish on drug warrants, more arrests expected

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(5/29/19) The Franklin Parish Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division had a very busy Tuesday morning, arresting numerous people for drug charges.

According to Sheriff Cobb, the division issued 48 arrest warrants on 40 people as a result of a two-month-long investigation. He also says that most are in custody and that they expect to arrest the remaining few soon.

Bonds for those arrested ranges from $10,000 to $75,000.

"This investigation is part of our continued effort to disturb narcotic activity throughout the parish," stated Cobb. "As in past operations which resulted in numerous arrests, the charges range from distribution of synthetic cannabinoid, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, marijuana, and various prescription medications. During these investigations, quantities of narcotics are seized and removed from our streets."

