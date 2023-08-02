WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 2, 2023, officials released the 2022-2023 LEAP results for the state of Louisiana. In the results, multiple school districts in northeast Louisiana made the “Top ’10’ School Systems” for achievement and improvement.
For a list of those schools, be sure to view the lists below.
Top “10” School Systems: Achievement
- Lincoln Parish School District: 43 Mastery+ Rate
Top “10” School Systems: Improvement
- Lincoln Parish School District: +6 Growth
- East Carroll Parish School District: +4 Growth
- Concordia Parish School District: +3 Growth
- Richland Parish School District: +3 Growth
- Mangham Elementary School: +12 Growth