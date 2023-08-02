WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 2, 2023, officials released the 2022-2023 LEAP results for the state of Louisiana. In the results, multiple school districts in northeast Louisiana made the “Top ’10’ School Systems” for achievement and improvement.

For a list of those schools, be sure to view the lists below.

Top “10” School Systems: Achievement

  • Lincoln Parish School District: 43 Mastery+ Rate

Top “10” School Systems: Improvement

  • Lincoln Parish School District: +6 Growth
  • East Carroll Parish School District: +4 Growth
  • Concordia Parish School District: +3 Growth
  • Richland Parish School District: +3 Growth
  • Mangham Elementary School: +12 Growth