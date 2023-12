WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 11, 2023, the 152nd North Delta Training Academy took place and many law enforcement agencies in northeast Louisiana have congratulated its graduates. For pictures of the graduates, be sure to view the slideshow below.

Monroe Police Department

Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office

Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office

West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office

KTVE/KARD would like to congratulate all of the graduates.