Ms. Louisiana Plus America, Danni Hall wins Ms. Plus America

Courtsey; Latrell Anderson

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, July 31 in Louisville Kentucky, Ms. Louisiana Plus America was crowned Ms. Plus America.

Danni Hall represented the state of Louisiana in the National Plus Pageant, holding the Ms. Louisiana Plus America title. Hall competed against other women throughout week, bringing home the Ms. Plus America title and crown.

According to Hall’s pageant director, Latrell Anderson, she had a standing ovation about her on stage question, regarding police training across America.

Hall says she is very excited and ready to serve the great State of Louisiana and America.

